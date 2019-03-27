You Can Have Alcohol Delivered to Your Doorstep

Have you seen the big red “Booze Mobile” from Plaza Package? Well, it’s here! Plaza Package now delivers all the beer, wine and liquor to your doorstep! Talk about convenient! Just call 528-17-90 or download the Drizly app. D-r-i-z-l-y to shop at home or on the go. Must be 21 or older.

$20-dollar minimum order and Plaza Package will deliver within a 20-minute radius of their store. In other words they deliver from Lee to New Marlboro and everywhere in between! The Booze Mobile is here from Plaza Package. Call (413) 528-1790 to order what you like and get it the way you want!

You can get more information by going here