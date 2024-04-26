Is It Legal to Keep a Squirrel As a Pet in Your Home?
Squirrels seem to be everywhere in many parts of the U.S. But before you let one of them into your home, there are a few things you should know.
Can You Legally Keep A Squirrel As A Pet?
It's probably cheaper than owning a dog, right? Not to mention there seems to be a never-ending army of those fluffy-tailed creatures scurrying around this time of the year.
Whether you can legally own a squirrel or not mostly comes down to where you live. World Population Review lists 10 states that allow their residents to keep squirrels as pets with no questions asked.
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- New Mexico
- Oklahome
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
A handful of other states will let you have a pet squirrel with the proper permit (a squirrel permit?). Those states include
- Delaware
- Indiana
- Maine
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
Even if your state does allow you to welcome a squirrel into your home, you might want to consider the risks involved before opening up your door.
Preparing Your Home For A Pet Squirrel
Squirrels aren't domesticated animals. You're going to need to make some changes to your home if you want that little ball of fur to have a comfortable life.
WebMD suggests several things to consider before your pet squirrel's first day in its new home.
- Remove small objects the squirrel can knock over when climbing
- Cover holes where the squirrel might be able to escape
- Put away all snacks and harmful chemicals
- If you do have an enclosure, the squirrel should not be able to escape through small openings.
While this all of this may seem like a lot of work, WebMD does say squirrels can be toilet trained using a litter box. You'll just need to clean them up with a cotton ball until they're fully trained.
Maybe just watching squirrels outside your window is a better option.
