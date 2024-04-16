I Am Still Recovering From This Mind-Blowing Tree-Cutting Video

I Am Still Recovering From This Mind-Blowing Tree-Cutting Video

Photo Illustration by TSM (@tree_top_flyers, Instagram)

I fancy myself a bit of a backyard nature enthusiast and I've had my fair share of tree-cutting experiences. Well, more watching than doing.

We had some of the woods cleared in our backyard a few years back and I was able to watch the different ways the local tree company was able to take down the decaying trees. I thought I had a pretty good grasp of the process. Oddly, they didn't invite me to help.

Bergeron Tree Service
loading...

Am I the Only One Who Didn't Know This Is a Way to Cut Down a Tree?

After seeing a video pop up in my Instagram feed, now I don't know what to believe. This video is a mind-blowing display of pure skill and innovation.

RELATED: 11 Tick-Borne Illnesses and What to Watch Out for During Your Outdoor Adventures

Maine-based Bergeron Tree Service is known as Tree Top Flyers on social media, which sounds more like a circus act than an arborist company and these folks are just as talented.

With 21,000 followers on Insta, Tree Top pulled in a massive 500,000 likes in a single day for one video that shows a tree ARTIST slicing up a trunk in the most interesting of ways. This includes a small square hole at the bottom, then additional T-shaped cuts, and in mere moments you watch the tree fall like a wooden toy your grandpa made in his woodshop.

As the video description says:

The key to not missing is taking shots you aren’t sure of until you are.

Watch the video and prepare to watch it again over, and over, and over...

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

More From WSBS 860AM