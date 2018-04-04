14th Annual ‘Cause For Paws’ Breaks Event Fundraising Record

Once a year, Live 95.9 and Whoopee FM turn the programming over to our great listeners during the annual "Cause For Paws" Radiothon. The event is a fundraiser for the Berkshire Humane Society.

For a $20 donation, any song you want to hear is played. On Tuesday, the 14th annual "Cause For Paws" took place and records were shattered in the process.

Tuesday's radiothon took in $12,797 for the Berkshire Humane Society, which officially broke the record set in April 2015 of $12,278. Not only did the song requests come in at a ferocious pace, but many people in the Berkshires took the opportunity to become a "Compassionate Caregiver" for the shelter, which is a monthly donation, for as little as $10 per month. You can still become a Compassionate Caregiver if you missed out on the radiothon by going here .

Along with the incredible fundraising efforts, individuals and families who adopted pets from the Humane Society came into the studios to share their amazing stories.

As John Perrault said during the wrap-up of the event on Tuesday, "We can't wait to see what the 15th annual 'Cause For Paws' will bring."

That event will take place sometime in April 2019. Thank you to all who took part, donated, requested and listened to this incredible event.