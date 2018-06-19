A Local Accounting Seminar For BerkShares Businesses

Local accountant Alan Glackman has extensive knowledge regarding the region's local currency, also known as BerkShares and he will host a seminar regarding the best accounting practices that can be implemented by local businesses throughout the county.

Current and prospective businesses are invited to par take in a seminar that will present options and ideas about handling BerkShares currency on a daily basis. The discussion takes place from 4:00 to 5:30pm on Wednesday, June 27 at Lee Bank, 75 Park Street in Lee, Massachusetts. Book keepers and accountants are also invited to attend as they will learn skills that will benefit their small business clients.

The local currency, BerkShares, Incorporated has worked in partnership with local business and community banks as they assist in building a regional identity and assists in the empowerment of community based economic decision making. If you wish to attend this seminar, contact Rachel Moriarty at 413-528-1737 or email info@berkshares.org