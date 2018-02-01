Murphy Brown . Roseanne . The Twilight Zone . These are just some of TV’s best and brightest making unexpected returns to the airwaves decades after the fact, to say nothing of renewed revivals like Will & Grace , Arrested Development and more. The TV industry’s gone revival-crazy, and we’ve got twenty (!) ranked examples of the last decade or so to prove it.

For purposes of this inalienable ranking, we’ve laid out a few ground rules: A TV revival needn’t keep its original series’ name, but at least a majority of characters (or stars) and premise. As such, we’re not counting reboots or re-imaginings, or TV series continuations of famous films (sorry, Wet Hot American Summer ).

You’re warned of at least a few revival spoilers in the interim, but did your favorites make the list?