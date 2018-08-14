Bill Cohn’s Looking Back Talk Coming Up in Sandisfield

Sandisfield, MA- On Saturday, August 18 at 4:00 P.M. resident historian, Bill Cohn, focuses his remarks on the legendary statement from philosopher George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”, as well as historian Stephen Engle’s observation that today, “we live in a world in which what people believe happened is all that matters” – facts are not relevant.

Many people argue that we can’t rewrite the past. “What happened, happened”, they say. Cohn will dispute that point of view and argue that the search for a usable past produces inspired versions of the American experience and its history that indeed lead to a rewriting of the past.

Cohn is a retired college professor and administrator who taught History and American Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, European History at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, was executive assistant to the president of George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and served as Associate Dean of the Business School at the University of Hartford, CT.

You can get complete details and ticket information by going here

(press release sent to WSBS from the Sandisfield Arts Center for online and on-air use, article image taken from the Sandisfield Arts center Facebook Page )