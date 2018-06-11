Curtis on Tour to Perform at Saint James Place

(Great Barrington, MA) June 7, 2018 – Saint James Place is pleased to announce “Curtis on Tour” returning to New England for its inaugural performance in the intimate Saint James Place sanctuary Wednesday, July 25, 7:00 P.M. The performance features an extraordinary classic string program performed by distinguished Curtis Institute President Roberto Diaz and Curtis students, who are about to emerge onto the world stage.

Leading the “Curtis on Tour” program and violist of international renown, Roberto Díaz ('84) combines an active performing career with leadership of Curtis as the Institute’s President. “Roberto Diaz is a virtuoso,” Tom Purdom, Music Magazine. Student violinist Bella Hristova ('08) joins the players and has been called “a player of impressive power and control,” Washington Post. They are joined by cellist Timotheos Petrin (’17) and violinist Maria Ioudenitch for a program including Duo in G major, K. 423 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110 by Dmitri Shostakovich and Quartet in F major by Maurice Ravel (subject to change).

This “Curtis on Tour” performance honors the generous support from the Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust in the restoration of the 1857 church into Saint James Place. In its first season, the classical music presented in SJPs’ restored sanctuary space has been compared to the original sound for which the music was written. Pre-performance lecture 6:00 p.m.

