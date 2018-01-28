Now that CBS has reached back through time to bring Murphy Brown to 2018 , the age of revivals is truly upon us. Many have long-viewed Friends as the Holy Grail of potential reunion series, but star Lisa Kudrow now dismisses the prospect as “sad.” Is she right?

Even as talk ( and denial ) of a Friends reunion has bubbled up in one form or another since the show’s 2004 finale, NBC’s successful revival of Will & Grace has increased its likelihood. The recent resurface of a reunion trailer (comprised largely of individual reunions from different shows) has caught fans’ attention as well, and Conan O’Brien even asked Lisa Kudrow about it on a recent Conan appearance. Kudrow revealed that Courtney Cox was a bit more excited with the clip’s viral success, but a potential reunion still has one major problem:

I don’t know what to make of it. It’s just like these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with ‘Friends’ … I mean, something should be done. I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but, I don’t know, how does that work with ‘Friends,’ though? I mean, that was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s, and if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun, wheee!

We’re inclined to agree that a Friends revival couldn’t utilize the same youthful tone, but might NBC push forward regardless? Is there any way to make Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, Rachel and Joey’s 2018 adventures less “sad”?