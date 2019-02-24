High Wind Warning Details

The National Weather Service reports that a high wind warning remains in effect through Monday evening at 7:00 P.M. The wind warning effects all of eastern New York and adjacent western New England. The winds are West 20 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph.

Strong to damaging winds are expected, which will likely blow down large tree limbs, trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.