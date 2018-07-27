Internationally-Known Pianist to Perform in Sandisfield

Sandisfield, MA- In celebration of its newly donated and refurbished Steinway piano, the Sandisfield Arts Center is proud to present the internationally-known pianist Frederick Moyer performing a piano recital on Saturday July 28 at 8:00 P.M. Admission info can be found here

This May, the Sandisfield Arts Center held a Gala to raise funds to repair a generously donated Steinway baby grand to replace its old Kawai piano The Steinway was in need of repair and restoration work to bring it to current concert performance standards. The Arts Center received a grant to cover a portion of the costs for repair, tuning, and relocating, and proceeds from the Black & White Gala raised funds to make up the difference.

Hilde Weisert, co-president of the Arts Center, explains the significance of this acquisition. “We have a wonderful small performance space with great acoustics, and we’ve been fortunate over the years to have first-rate pianists – jazz, classical, and pop - perform on our stage, but they’ve been a bit handicapped. Now, we can invite artists of the caliber of Moyer or Chris Brubeck and feel confident that the instrument is up to their level. We look forward to years of great music and a world-class experience for our audience.”

Equally at home with Bach, Rachmaninoff, and Schoenberg as well as Gershwin and Peterson, Frederick Moyer's recitals are engaging and generally include time-honored favorites. A special feature is his MoyerCam, a projection system that allows the audience to see his hands as he plays.

In his Arts Center recital, Mr. Moyer will perform a program including works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin and Oscar Peterson.

During over thirty years as a full-time concert pianist, Frederick Moyer has established a vital musical career that has taken him to forty-three countries and to such far-flung venues as Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Sydney Opera House, Windsor Castle, Carnegie Recital Hall, Tanglewood, and the Kennedy Center. A Boston Globe review is typical: “A success on the highest level…something to write home about.”

