The time has come again, for one and all to play ball. The Rockford Peaches are ready for a brand-new game, as Amazon has begun developing a new League of Their Own TV series from Mozart in the Jungle and Broad City alum.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that director Will Graham and Broad City creator-star Abbi Jacobson are working on a “modern look” at the 1992 baseball comedy from director Penny Marshall and stars Tom Hanks and Geena Davis. The series is said to be a half-hour comedy, though Jacobson will not have an on-screen role, nor will Davis’ Dottie or Lori Petty’s Kit feature into the story. Oh, and don’t let the “modern” bit fool you, as the initial logline confirms Amazon’s A League of Their Own will keep to the 1940s setting:

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.

In addition to Davis, Hanks and Petty, the 1992 film starred Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Lovitz, Garry Marshall, Bill Pullman, Téa Leoni and more. It was also selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry in 2012. Interestingly, CBS tried adapting A League of Their Own into a TV series in 1993, but it only lasted six episodes.

The deals are not yet final, but you can watch the original League of Their Own trailer below, and stay tuned for more.