Pipe Burst Extends Holiday Break for Students

In a phone call yesterday from superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Peter Dillon to WSBS ; Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School was closed and is closed today due to a pipe burst at the school.

In addition, according to an article in today's Berkshire Eagle , Dillon said that it was a frozen pipe on the third floor which burst and sent water onto that floor, as well as onto the two floors below.

According to the Eagle , Dillon said the leak was discovered by staff at about 4:30 or 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Standing water was 2-inches deep in some places.

An estimate for the cost of damage is yet to be determined, Dillon said. Right now school maintenance staff as well as outside contractors are busy drying out the building and replacing water-drenched sheetrock and ceiling tiles. The school will remains closed today.

Dillon and staff are hoping that the school will be back open tomorrow but of course with the snowy weather that will be moving in, there could be one more day off for the students. If school is canceled tomorrow, you'll be sure to hear about on 860 AM, 94.1FM, WSBS and wsbs.com so stay tuned.