Sheffield Land Trust’s Fall Property Walk is Coming Up

The Sheffield Land Trust will hold its annual Fall Property Walk on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 PM.

Join naturalist Rene Wendell on a guided exploration of the forested Elsbach conservation restriction. A rare chance to see a beautiful privately held property! Rene will share his insights into the property as well as some of what he looks for when doing the annual monitoring required for each conservation restriction.

Before the walk, enjoy seasonal refreshments. Please wear good walking shoes for uneven terrain, and walking sticks are welcome. This event is free, open to the public and family friendly!

DIRECTIONS: From Rte. 7, take Berkshire School Rd. 0.2 mile to Salisbury Rd. on the left. Go 2.0 miles to the property on the left. Look for signs for parking on one side of the road. [PLEASE NOTE THAT THE DIRECTIONS ARE CORRECTED FROM THE POST CARD THAT WAS MAILED OUT.]

For more information contact the Sheffield Land Trust at (413) 229-0234, email shefland@bcn.net find them on Facebook or you can go here

(press release sent to WSBS from the Sheffield Land Trust for online and on-air use)