Taking Chances Pays Off in a Big Way
Mount Everett junior Gwen Carpenter took it upon herself to send her softball team back the Western Massachusetts Division III championship game.
The Berkshire Eagle reports, the speedy shortstop used her green light on the base paths to steal second and third base in the seventh inning of a tie ballgame. Carpenter's steal of third forced an errant throw by the McCann Tech catcher, allowing her to score the winning run in the Eagles' 3-2 victory over McCann Tech in the D-III semis on Wednesday.
The win advances Everett back to the Western Mass. final, setting up a rematch against defending champion Turners Falls. Saturday's final is the fourth straight postseason meeting between Everett and Turners.
