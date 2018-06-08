“The Unspoken Truth” Will Be A Topic Of Interest In GB

Author Lisa Zarcone will be reading excerpts from her compelling real life memoir "The Unspoken Truth" this Saturday, June 9th from 12 noon to 1:30 pm at The Mason Library, 231 Main Street. in Great Barrington. She will also take questions from the audience about her advocacy and experience. Afterwards the public can purchase her book and receive a signed copy.

The Springfield, Massachusetts native is also The Bay State's National Ambassador for NAASCA (The National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse). Her mission is to make personal appearances as she speaks about her personal story of abuse in hopes of spreading awareness and is able to offer hope and healing to others who have been in a similar situation.

Lisa is also a frequent visitor on Ron Carson's WSBS Saturday Morning Chat and she will be in studio prior to her live appearance in Great Barrington. Tune in to your Hometown Station at 860 AM or 94.1 FM to get a preview at 10:05 am, immediately following The Trading Post. You can also listen LIVE on line at wsbs.com, on Amazon-Alexa enabled devices and by downloading the free WSBS app from your local app store.