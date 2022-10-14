Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁

10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG.

"For All Intents And Purposes" is CORRECT.

2. "Tongue And Cheek" is WRONG.

"Tongue In Cheek" is CORRECT.

3. "One In The Same" is WRONG.

"One And The Same" is CORRECT.

4. "Case And Point" is WRONG.

"Case In Point" is CORRECT.

5. "First Come, First Serve" is WRONG.

"First Come, First Served" is CORRECT.

6. "Piece Of Mind" is WRONG.

"Peace Of Mind" is CORRECT.

7. "Do Diligence" is WRONG.

"Due Diligence" is CORRECT.

8. "Spitting Image" is WRONG.

"Spit And Image" is CORRECT.

9. "Peaked My Interest" is WRONG.

"Piqued My Interest" is CORRECT.

10. "I Could Care Less" is WRONG.

"I Couldn't Care Less" is CORRECT.

