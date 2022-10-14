10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

ozgurcoskun

Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁

10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG.

"For All Intents And Purposes" is CORRECT.

Stefan Ilic
loading...

2. "Tongue And Cheek" is WRONG.

"Tongue In Cheek" is CORRECT.

ozgurcoskun
loading...

3. "One In The Same" is WRONG.

"One And The Same" is CORRECT.

koya79
loading...

4. "Case And Point" is WRONG.

"Case In Point" is CORRECT.

ayzek
loading...

5. "First Come, First Serve" is WRONG.

"First Come, First Served" is CORRECT.

Antonio_Diaz
loading...

6. "Piece Of Mind" is WRONG.

"Peace Of Mind" is CORRECT.

esenkartal
loading...

7. "Do Diligence" is WRONG.

"Due Diligence" is CORRECT.

Ridofranz
loading...

8. "Spitting Image" is WRONG.

"Spit And Image" is CORRECT.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz
loading...

9. "Peaked My Interest" is WRONG.

"Piqued My Interest" is CORRECT.

Koonyongyut
loading...

10. "I Could Care Less" is WRONG.

"I Couldn't Care Less" is CORRECT.

Wavebreakmedia
loading...

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM