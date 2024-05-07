Massachusetts is Home to Three of the Best Whale Watching Trips in the U.S.

Massachusetts is home to many summer attractions that both tourists and natives enjoy. Whether catching some rays at one of the many beautiful beaches on Cape Cod or attending a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, there is plenty of summer fun for everyone in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is Also Known for its Whale Watching Attractions

If your family will be visiting Massachusetts this summer one activity that is fun for all ages is whale watching. Witnessing a humpback, minke, finback, etc. in the beautiful waters of Massachusetts is a breathtaking and exciting experience but where should you go to see these stunning creatures in action?

Massachusetts is Home to Three of the Best Whale Watching Trips in America

Tripadvisor published an article that lists the best whale-watching trips in the country and Massachusetts appeared on the list three times. Let's find out where these prime trips are in the Bay State.

One of Massachusetts's best whale watch trips, 7 Seas Whale Watch in Gloucester made the list. Here's Tripadvisor's review of 7 Seas Whale Watch:

With easy access to the protected Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary, Gloucester is a great destination for East Coast whale watching. Whale watching cruises from Cape Ann frequently spot humpback whales during the whale watching season of May through November, when the whales breach, blow, and sometimes play in the wake of the boats.

Located in Barnstable, Hyannis Whale Watch Cruises made the list and this is a great choice especially if you want to see many types of whales. Here's Tripadvisor's review of Hyannis Whale Watch Cruises:

Just a short trip from Boston, Barnstable is a top destination for whale watching on Cape Cod, where you’ll spot humpback whales, minke whales, and finback whales. Keep a sharp eye from the beach and you may catch a glimpse of a passing pod.

The last whale watch trip that made Tripadvisor's list is Provincetown Whale Watch. Another great option if you want to witness many types of whales in nature. Here's Tripadvisor's review of Provincetown Whale Watch:

Just off the end of Cape Cod, the Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary protects 842 square miles of whale heaven, where shallow waters are rich with nutrients and food. Whale watching tours from Provincetown often see humpback whales, minke whales, finbacks, pilot whales, and even right whales, a critically-endangered species that’s made a Cape Cod comeback in recent whale watching seasons.

If you are looking for an unforgettable family experience this summer, visit Massachusetts and book one of these whale-watch trips. You'll have plenty of photo opportunities and cherished memories for years to come. You can check out the entire list by going here.

