10 Wicked Popular Former Massachusetts Retailers

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!

DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?

1. HQ (Home Quarters Warehouse).

Opening in 1984 and closing in 1999, I just remember this place as Home Depot junior. It that the big "H" next to the big "Q" bright green color not orange like Home Depot. I even remember the Aretha Franklin sung jingle in the commercial. HQ to the RESCUE!

HQ Screen Grab from YouTube HQ Screen Grab from YouTube loading...

2. Jordan Marsh Company.

In that Boston accent, I used to hear my mother say to me, we're heading up the mall, going to JAW-DEN MAHSH. Jordan Marsh was founded in 1841 and was pretty innovative on what a modern retailer looked like inside and also introduced the concept of department shopping. They were the first to offer credit in the form of a charge account, as well.

North Shore of Boston Facebook North Shore of Boston Facebook loading...

3. Circuit City.

Becoming a actual brick and mortar store in 1984, by the early nineties, Circuit City was a huge consumer electronics retailer. I bought my first boom box CD player with MEGA BASS from Circuit City in 1993. "Where Service Is State of the Art".

Circuit City Facebook Circuit City Facebook loading...

4. Ann & Hope.

Named after a ship that was lost somewhere off Block Island in RI in 1806, Ann & Hope became quite a popular like a modern day Kohl's in '70s and '80s.

Ann & Hope Facebook Ann & Hope Facebook loading...

attachment-43360953_2233185096901256_6555372012238274560_n loading...

5. Lechmere.

I remember Lechmere being at the mall in Danvers or Peabody, I forget which, but this place was busy. The chain offered electronics, appliances, and various household goods. Opening in 1913 and closing in 1997, Lechmere had a good run.

attachment-16649159_1851953185077614_6641274103796757176_n loading...

6. Caldor.

My mother's favorite! This place just screams of 1987. Caldor ceased to operate in 1999. Discount shopping baby! Lot's of Phil Collins listening up and down those aisles. The one in Salem used to have an awesome Chinese place next to it.

Caldor Facebook Caldor Facebook loading...

7. Steiger's.

The Berkshire Mall had one when it opened in 1988. Steiger's was founded in the Holyoke area in 1896 then on to Springfield. It closed its remaining stores in 1995. Clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares it what Steiger's was known for.

Berkshire Landscapes Berkshire Landscapes Facebook loading...

8. Newbury Comics.

Manic panic hair dye. CDs! Records. Doc Martens. Funky clothes. Accessories. Sunglasses. Comic books. Just Kidding, they're still open! 😂

Newbury Comics Facebook Newbury Comics Facebook loading...

9. Child World.

Nothing excites children like a toy store. Nothing. I remember when my mother would pull into the "Child World" parking lot in Saugus, I wanted to buy the ENTIRE store. "Child World" was around from 1956-1992.

Screen Grab from YouTube Screen Grab from YouTube loading...

10. Zayre.

From 1956 to 1990, Zayre's offered clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, kitchen spices, electronics, toys, and housewares. BJ's Wholesale Club came out of Zayre Corp. There's a fun fact for ya.

Facebook Facebook loading...