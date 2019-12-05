12 Graduate from 2019 E2E Program

BerkShares Inc. congratulates the 12 graduates of this year's Entry to Entrepreneurship program, which culminated on Nov. 20 with the 5th Annual E2E Showcase. Business plans from this cohort included a ghost kitchen, bespoke sweaters, a season-extension farm, maple syrup production, and services for event rentals, tree care, ethical end-of-life solutions, public health consulting, self-help support, compost pick-up, and multiple bakery delivery services.

According to the organization, Entry to Entrepreneurship has become an important program in the Berkshire entrepreneurial landscape. Over the past five years, 47 aspiring entrepreneurs have passed through the program. During visits with sponsoring businesses and lessons with guest instructors, all have learned of both the trials and delights of business ownership. Some are at the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey and others already fully engaged with their new ventures. Regardless of whether they choose to start their business, each walks away as more informed and conscious consumer. You can learn more about this year's graduates and the E2E program by going here.

