BerkShares to Host Virtual Fireside Chat Tonight

John Lewis and Michael Shuman will join in conversation tonight (Dec. 1) at 5 pm for the BerkShares, Inc. Annual Meeting in a keynote event titled “Put Your Money Where Your Life Is.”

The speakers will consider the question: What role could greater localization of our finances, food and energy play in achieving a more inclusive and racially and socially just economy in the Berkshires?

John Lewis is CEO of R3SET Enterprises, chairman of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, and sits on the advisory committee of the 1Berkshire Blueprint 2.0. He recently led an “Idea Jam” for Black and Brown business leaders to discuss economic development within communities of color in the Berkshires. He joined the board of BerkShares, Inc. in 2020.

Michael Shuman is an entrepreneur, attorney, economist, author and a leading visionary on community economics. He’s Director of Local Economy Programs for Neighborhood Associates Corporation, and an Adjunct Professor at Bard Business School in New York City. His latest books include Put Your Money Where Your Life Is: How to Invest Locally Using Solo 401ks and Self-Directed IRAs; The Local Economy Solution: How Innovative, Self-Financing Pollinator Enterprises Can Grow Jobs and Prosperity; and Local Dollars, Local Sense: How to Shift Your Money from Wall Street to Main Street.

This event is co-sponsored by 1Berkshire, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Berkshire Community Land Trust, Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, Berkshire Grown, EforAll, Multicultural BRIDGE, R3SET Enterprises, Willow - Investments for Loving Change, Salisbury Bank & Trust Company, Schumacher Center for a New Economics, and Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.

This event is free, but donations are encouraged. To become a member of BerkShares, Inc., send $25 or 25 BerkShares to P.O. Box 125, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Register for the event by going here.

