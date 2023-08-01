As we have hit the start of August, the seasonal temperatures for it are definitely here, which means it's time to hit the beach while you still can! The weather is perfect for heading to the coast. But where exactly are the best spots for that in the country? Perhaps a popular answer might be a coastal small town in the southeast region of the U.S. But as it turns out, two out of the top five best coastal small towns are here in Massachusetts.

It's no secret that the Bay State has over 1,500 miles of coastline. That means we not only have some of the bigger cities sitting along the coast, but also some smaller towns that are perfect travel destinations for the warmer temperatures during any given year.

Recently, 'USA Today' posted their 10 Best Readers' Choice 2023 Best Coastal Small Towns. Yes, they posted the 10 best, but Massachusetts happened to have two, not just in the top ten, but also in the top five!...And that just sounds better.

So, what are the two towns in the Bay State that made this list? Start prepping for your trip to these two spots:

#5 Provincetown

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about their readers picking Provincetown in their top five for this list:

A much-beloved town for the LGBTQ community, Provincetown (or P-town) is a charming vacation spot on the tip of Cape Cod. Featuring an eclectic mix of galleries and museums, bars and restaurants, cabarets, whale-watching opportunities, guesthouses and unique shopping experiences, there’s never a dull moment.

And coming just a couple spots ahead of Provincetown in the top five was this small town from the Commonwealth...

#3 Marblehead

'USA Today' had this to say about its readers picking Marblehead to take the #3 spot on its list:

This quaint coastal New England town is just a short drive from Salem and Boston, but feels a world removed. History buffs enjoy checking out Fort Sewall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, while nature lovers will be delighted with a kayaking trip to nearby Crowninshield Island. Other attractions include the independent cinema Warwick Place and the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, where visitors can encounter beautiful migratory birds.

It's looking like there is a lot of warm weather in-store for us this late Summer, so be sure to make your last-minute travel plans and take advantage of a reasonably short road trip to one, or maybe both, of these top coastal small town destinations in the Bay State. After all, they are two of the top five in America!

