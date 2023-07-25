Massachusetts is known for having some impressive small towns. Even so, it's a pretty amazing compliment when you get listed as one of the 'cutest small towns' throughout the Bay State. While there are a decent number of these throughout Massachusetts, sure enough, two on this exclusive list are right here in the Berkshires.

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' recently listed the 11 Cutest Small Towns in Massachusetts. On such a list that has the likes of Nantucket, Chatham, and Northampton, and more on it, there were also a couple exclusive small towns in the Berkshires that have earned the title 'Cutest Towns in Massachusetts'.

What Small Towns in the Berkshires Are Among the Cutest Towns in Massachusetts?

Great Barrington

'World Atlas' had this to say about why Great Barrington is among the 'Cutest Small Towns in Massachusetts':

With a tiny population of 2,017, the great little town of Great Barrington is unmissable amid the scenic Housatonic River valley in the southwest of the state. Its picture-perfect spread is the definition of adorable, with an appealing streetscape that calls for daily morning strolls to the river. Peruse the charming downtown area, in nature's embrace, and immerse yourself in good vibes, from cafe culture to a multitude of heritage sights. The small area is also a treasure trove for foodies and shopaholics to satisfy all tastes and senses of style, along with enough to surprise friends back home. Bring a camera and a picnic into the natural world of the beautiful Berkshires at Monument Mountain Reservation or the Housatonic Flats Reserve for a nice hike and some memorable lounging with your peeps. Watch a play at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center after checking in with the river for the lovely sunset over the shimmering waters.

As for the other 'cutest small town' within the Berkshires, perhaps it's no shock that this particular town would get this notoriety...

Stockbridge

Stockbridge makes 'World Atlas's cutest towns list thanks to these features:

Stockbridge is a unique town in the Bay State and one of the most charming towns in the Berkshire Hills. It is an ideal escape with no crowds for a change of pace and scenery, thanks to its array of green spaces for all you free spirits looking to escape the city walls and feast on charming country sights with strolls and picnics. Enjoy the tranquility around the beautiful Berkshire Botanical Garden, which has an impressive collection of ponds and picnic spots for recreation and relaxation. Visit the stunning house and garden of Naumkeag and hike through the galore of the backcountry trails to get some activity on an otherwise peaceful scenic vacation. Stockbridge, with its iconic resident painter Norman Rockwell, who lived and created around this area, is stock-full of cultural history. Check out his permanent collection at the museum in his honor, the Chesterwood Museum, with more heritage sights, and the Schantz Galleries Contemporary Glass, with some of the country's best exhibits of its kind, for art lovers to drool over.

While we're a little past the halfway point in the Summer months, you still have plenty of time to make your way out to these spots for a weekend and see just why they're known as some of the 'cutest small towns in Massachusetts'.

