MA Shoppers Should Head To This Premiere Destination

Attention, Berkshire residents and those travelling west from Boston: If you are travelling out east to do some shopping, more than 56,000 square feet of Holyoke Mall at Ingleside will be remodeled and over 106,000 square feet of brands have extended their leases. They have been deemed as the largest shopping center in western Massachusetts totaling 1.6 million square feet of space. It's nice to see that the traditional mall is STILL alive and well in the Bay State.

attachment-Holyoke Mall-Exterior loading...

Holyoke Mall exterior photo courtesy of https://bnnbreaking.com/lifestyle/food/holyoke-malls-2024-revamp-new-restaurants-store-refreshes-and-a-notable-closure/

attachment-Holyoke Mall-Interior3 loading...

Holyoke Mall General Manager, Lynn Gray summed things up on how this facility is STILL a destination for ALL Bay State residents:

“Our local and national partners’ reinvestments in our center, and in our community, indicate the strength and longevity of retail and their commitment to our shoppers,”

(Video clip courtesy of a recent story that aired in Springfield https://finance.yahoo.com/video/coming-holyoke-mall-230959133.html and 22 News WWLP-TV)

attachment-22 News Logo loading...

Click on the link above and check out 22News anchor Nick Aresco's story as he fills us in on some new tenants that will set up shop in this fast growing complex in The Pioneer Valley.

ipopba ipopba loading...

Additional updates on this refurbishing include Spencer’s completing a renovation of their store, H&M and Rack Room are working to begin their remodeling followed by DSW to follow. More construction details will be announced as the projects get closer.

attachment-Holyoke Mall-Interior2 loading...

BOTTOM LINE: A massive shopping experience awaits you upon your next visit. We will keep you posted on further developments. For more information, log on to Holyoke Mall's web site by going here.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22 News (WWLP-TV) and www.finance.yahoo.com)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Dirk Stanley)

(Holyoke Mall interior photos courtesy of Gregory Smith and Ivelisse Lopez)