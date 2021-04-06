21 More Massachusetts Born Celebs: See Were They Were Born?

Recently, we featured 8 celebrities that were born in Massachusetts (that gallery is listed below) and we told you where in Massachusetts they were born. We went back and did some more digging and found 21 more celebrities who were born in the Bay State. Some of them were born near the Berkshires. I was quite surprised to see who ended up on the list. There are still even more celebs that we will include in the future on another list. So, let's not delay any longer. It's time to find out where in Massachusetts these 21 celebs were born.

21 More Celebs Born in Massachusetts: See Where They Were Born

8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

Our celebrity list up above turned out to be quite a diversified list as we had plenty of actors/actresses, athletes, musicians and more. As I mentioned in the previous list, we certainly hold our own when it comes to celebs being born in our state. I had no idea about Rob Zombie, Uma Thurman and Bobby Brown. But as the saying goes, you learn something new everyday. Are there any celebrities on this list that you didn't know were born in Massachusetts? Look for an additional list soon as we aren't running out of celebrity options anytime soon. See below our original list of the 8 Celebs born in Massachusetts.