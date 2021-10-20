3 Promoted To Sergeant At The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

Three corrections officers at the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction have been promoted.

According to a post made to the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Friday, Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler has announced that Officer Jacob Gaylord, Officer Kory Sandstedt, and Officer Josean Sanchez have all been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

The post congratulated them on this significant accomplishment...

Please join with us in congratulating them on this significant accomplishment in their careers with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

Many members of the local community chimed in to congratulate the new Sergeants!

Click or tap the post to check out all the comments!

Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office is advertising that they are looking for some new corrections officers.

The job comes with some pretty good perks...

State Benefit Package

Health Insurance

State Pension

Eligible For Bonuses After 1st Year of Service

Physical Fitness Bonus

Education Bonus

Professionalism Bonus

Eligible To Make Over $50,000 After First Year of Service

According to another post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, applications can be either picked up in the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office at 467 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield.

You can also print an application and get more information by going HERE.

All applications must be fully completed and dropped off in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office no later than October 29th at 12:00pm. Once you submitted your completed application, you must register for the physical fitness test by October 29th at 12:00pm by calling 413-443-7220 ext.1102. Leave your name and phone number and you will be registered.

Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook

