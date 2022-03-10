3 Suspects Have Been Arrested In Berkshire County Catalytic Converter Thefts

The City of Pittsfield and Berkshire County as a whole has been experiencing a surge in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles since the fall of 2021. Now, after a long investigation, three men suspected of being the perpetrators of these thefts have been apprehended.

According to a media release from the Pittsfield Police Department, an investigation was launched by the Pittsfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau with assistance from both the Pittsfield Police Departments Narcotics & Anti-Crime Units.

Three suspects were arrested...

As a result of the ongoing investigation, three suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning (3/9/22) at approximately 1:05 AM. Arrested were 35-year-old Mitchell Sincere Phillips, 52-year-old Joseph Wayne Bishop, and 55-year-old William A. Ferry Jr., all of Pittsfield. All three suspects have been charged accordingly.

Here is a closer look at the suspects and what they are charged with:

Mitchell Sincere Phillips, 35 YOA of Pittsfield:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1200

2 counts of Vandalizing Property

1 count of Larceny over $1200

1 count of Possession of Burglarious Tools

Joseph Wayne Bishop, 52 YOA of Pittsfield:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1200

1 count Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

1 count Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine)

1 count of Possession of Burglarious Tools

William A Ferry Jr, 55 YOA of Pittsfield:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1200

1 count of Possession of Burglarious Tools

All three men were later transported to the Central Berkshire District Court where they were arraigned on those listed charges.

If you know anything...

Anyone with any information pertaining to the thefts of catalytic converters in Pittsfield should contact PPD Detective Jeffrey Arena at 413-448-9700, ext. #527.

(This story may be updated in additional information should become available)

