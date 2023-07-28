It's not often you see any sort of home in the Berkshires and think that is looks like it could be something a celebrity in the Hollywood Hills owns. Typically, thanks to the surrounding geography and naturally historical structure of some of our amazing homes we have here, we don't really see houses that rival something looking like they should have been featured in an episode of 'Cribs'. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some very lavish spots throughout the Berkshires. This one combines a little bit of all of that.

This particular 'Distinguished Berkshire Estate' was recently featured on the popular mansion real estate publication, 'Mansion Global', and when you see it, you definitely understand why.

This structure was built in 1993. The interior of this spot amasses a gargantuan 9,339 square feet set on 6.2 acres. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms. However, it seems like it has much more of everything when you see it.

Here's what Mansion Global had to say about this exquisite home located in Stockbridge, MA:

One of the Berkshires' finest residences, basking in the idyllic mountain scenery. Designed and crafted to meticulous standards, this distinguished 6.2 acre compound is surrounded by captivating, protected vistas far and wide. In the enduring tradition of the regions iconic estates, this extraordinary residence is a place for life to the fullest, providing an endless source of enjoyment in exquisite indoor /outdoor spaces. Fine millwork and 9 fireplaces underscore the comfortably elegant environment. Lower-level entertainment (media) room, wine cellar, fitness studio. elevator, computerized systems...Wraparound tiered terraces feature pool with pool house. Glorious terraced gardens and formal gardens with fountain. Separate 3 bedroom guest house.

This Stockbridge estate is selling for $9.95 million in through Sotheby's International Realty. There's not really any more words that can do this place justice. So, let's have a look:

$9.9 Million Home in Berkshires Looks Like a Party House in Hollywood

