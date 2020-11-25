A Christmas Explosion In Lenox

Miracle On Walker Street has been deemed a Christmas explosion that features seasonal decorations, seasonal food and drink and over the top festiveness is set to liven up The Gateway Inn's front lawn in "Lovely Lenox" which takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. You can view this beautiful display from November 28th to December 20th.

Fire pits and heat lamps will keep things warm for all patrons featuring a food trailer with grab and go food, an assortment of seasonal drinks and a rotating schedule of vendors that will be on hand so you can "SHOP LOCAL" for the holidays.

Some of the food items included in this year's menu includes chili, seasonal soups, wrap sandwiches, baked pretzels and christmas themed desserts. Beverage options include mulled wine, coffee, hot cider, hot chocolate, soft drinks, beer and cocktails.

This get-together is a COVID friendly adaptation of the ornate and over-the-top holiday decoration trend that has been seen in recent years via pop-up concerts in major cities like Washington DC, Chicago, Illinois and Denver, Colorado. AS COVID-19 restrictions and precautions are STILL in place, The Miracle On Walker Street will be a completely outdoor experience with limited on-site seating as patrons are encouraged to enjoy the decorations, partake in food and drink and explore the sights of downtown Lenox.

As the holiday season is amongst us, this get-together is bound to bring a dose of Christmas cheer for all ages, so come on over and check it out!

