Heads up, Massachusetts! Another voluntary recall has been announced on a food product. This particular chocolate candy is being pulled from grocery and specialty stores nationwide.

This product has an undeclared allergen that over 3 million Americans suffer from to some degree or another. Tree nut allergies are one of the nine most common food allergies and roughly 4 million Americans are allergic to tree nuts.

After cashews and walnuts, the third most common nut allergy in the United States is almonds. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy can often be mild such as nausea, diarrhea, and itching of the mouth, throat, and eyes. Other symptoms can be more severe or even life-threatening, sending the sufferer into anaphylactic shock.

Our good friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have brought to our attention, courtesy of a media alert, a nationwide recall of a chocolate candy product that has an undeclared food allergen.

Get our free mobile app

According to the FDA, Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, MN, has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of Abdallah Candies 8 oz. Sea Salt Almond Alligators.

Here's the interesting part: Although the word "almonds" is mentioned in the name of the product, almonds are not listed as an ingredient. The boxes affected by the recall have an incorrect ingredient label.

According to the FDA's media alert:

The products have a chocolate covered cherries label with code 0315 on the bottom of the box...People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed across the country (including Massachusetts) and sold in grocery stores, specialty stores, and other retail outlets. Below are pictures of the product including the incorrect ingredient label:

Image Courtesy Abdallah Candies/FDA Image Courtesy Abdallah Candies/FDA loading...

Image Courtesy Abdallah Candies/FDA Image Courtesy Abdallah Candies/FDA loading...

The products were distributed between March 1-March 29,2024. Anyone who has purchased the affected product is urged to not eat it. Instead, discard the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, please visit the FDA's website here and check out the full alert. Thanks, FDA, for keeping us safe and informed by spreading the word.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett