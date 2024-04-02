Heads up, Massachusetts! A major recall has been issued for a frozen treat that has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. This is a voluntary recall due to the possible major health risk.

You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration, Tropicale Foods, based out of Modesto, CA, is voluntarily recalling over 5,000 units of their popular Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack.

There is concern that the mango bars that are part of the variety pack may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall concerns packages that have a best by date of “MO Best By 10/11/2025”. This is what the product looks like:

Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack

If you have any products matching the ones described above, please dispose of them immediately. According to the media alert from the FDA:

Product was distributed at retail locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virgina, Wisconsin, West Virgina, Washington, DC, and certain locations in Europe.

As you can see from above, Massachusetts was not the only New England state included in the recall. The FDA also reports that there have been no illnesses reported to date.

For more info on the recall itself and how to contact the company with questions, visit the FDA's website here.

