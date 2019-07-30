A Fair For All Ages Is Set For This Saturday

The 75th annual Mount Washington Church Fair will take place this Saturday, August 3rd from 10 am to 3 pm at the corner of Cross Road and East Street in Mount Washington which is located in south western Berkshire County.

This fun filled community oriented event offers a variety of activities for all patrons which includes local artisans and an artisans table, fresh food and baked goods, a huge white elephant sale, a great new family feature "Kids Neighborhood", a fashion resale shop, native flowers and fine jewelry.

Let's not forget there will be plenty of food available to satisfy your appetite including an extensive salad bar and don't forget to cap off your meal with a delicious slice of blueberry cream pie.Musical entertainment will feature Sandy and Sandy taking center stage throughout the 5 hour extravaganza.

The Mount Washington Antiques Roadshow will also be available as Charles Flint will appraise family treasures that can be carried by hand until 1:30 pm. and a silent auction will also take place as you can bid on valuable works of arts and local services with all proceeds to benefit the Church of Christ as they contribute to various secular, religious, local, national and regional charities. They will also have tips on environmental awareness, recycling and composting so you can do your part in making our planet a better place to live and everybody can enjoy all the natural resources our area has to off

Admission is FREE as all patrons will also receive a ticket for door prize drawings. A raffle will also take place, so try your luck and help out a worthy cause at the same time. No pets are allowed so leave your four legged friends at home for this event. For more details and a preview of this year's milestone presentation, check out the church's Facebook page by going here

(Information on this event was obtained from The Mount Washington Church's Facebook page)