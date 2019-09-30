A Housing Summit Will Take Place In The Berkshires

Berkshire County's 2019 Housing Summit will take place on Wednesday, October 16th at The Berkshire Hills Country Club on Benedict Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The free event begins at 4 pm and you must pre-register to reserve your place by October 11th by logging on to their web site by going here.

Christopher Coes will serve as the key note speaker for this get-together. He is the Vice-President of Land Use and Development for Smart Growth America, based in the nation's capital, Washington DC as he has advised cities on the benefits of community revitalization that produce sustainable and equitable economic development. The end result has yielded over a billion dollars in new smart growth and real estate deals nationwide.

Massachusetts Public Policy Analyst Amy Dain will also discuss housing and land use policy in the Bay State. She is also responsible for organizing "Stat Net" which consists of city and town managers who network with each other as they meet and learn from each other regarding data-driven decision making. Ms. Dain recently collaborated on a multi-family housing study for the Massachusetts Smart Growth Alliance.

Sandy Carroll, CEO of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors will also share the latest housing statistics and the areas most in need of inventory.

A meet and greet will be followed by a cocktail reception as this forum is your opportunity to talk housing with a trio of experienced and accomplished people in the real estate field.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Berkshire Housing Summit for on-air and on-line usage)