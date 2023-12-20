Boy, the real-estate market nowadays sometimes confuses and confounds even the experts. I'll admit that I'm much more interested in real estate than I used to be (thanks mostly to Cory Bishop and Peter West of Bishop West Real Estate who co-host a Friday morning show with yours truly once a month. They make the topic of real estate very interesting and informative) but I still don't understand a lot of it 90% of the time.

Get our free mobile app

Leave it to the personal finance pros at WalletHub to release another one of their fascinating reports. With mortgage rates forever on the rise (it seems), the WalletHub team decided to take a look at the best and worst real-estate markets thus far in 2023.

The folks at WalletHub looked at 300 cities and compared them across several key metrics including job growth, percentage of delinquent mortgage holders, foreclosure rates, average home-price appreciation, and more.

The results showed that the Lone Star State performed very well with a total of 5 out of the top 10 best real-estate markets located in Texas. Meanwhile, in the lower depths of the rankings (or the worst real-estate markets), Massachusetts made several appearances.

Here are 2023's Top 10 Best Real-Estate Markets, according to WalletHub's report:

McKinney, TX Frisco, TX Nashville, TN Denton, TX Cary, NC Allen, TX Durham, NC Austin, TX Port St. Lucie, FL Gilbert, AZ

The Commonwealth had 4 cities in the bottom 50 making them some of 2023's WORST real-estate markets. They are (rankings in parentheses): New Bedford(#254); Fall River(#257); Brockton(#274); and Springfield(#285).

Take a look at the full report at WalletHub's website here. And thanks again to WalletHub for doing all the hard work!

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson