A Local Fundraiser Proves Successful

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women's organization empowers women to rise by eliminating barriers and achieving individual and collective ambitions. Their vision is to foster and celebrate an inclusive community support of area women of all professions within their career paths, life stages and experiences.

The organization held an annual fund-raiser on September 21s at The Balderdash Cellars in Richmond, Massachusetts as the get-together was presented virtually via their You-Tube channel. A total of $27,890 was raised towards this worthy cause. Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington received a special accolade for her achievements throughout the community. Past recipients included such notables as Gwendolyn VanSant, Patricia Begrowicz and Kristine Hazzard.

This year's gala was chaired by Lynn Wallace, outgoing BBPW President Celia Clancy, incoming President Kalee Carmell, BBPW members and volunteers. Balderdash Cellars, KJ Nosh, videographer Justin Powers and The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow were instrumental in sponsoring the 2020 festivities here in Berkshire county.

Platinum sponsors include: Berkshire Money Management, Bloom Brothers, Bonnie Burman, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing and Docs Signs & Truck Outfitters.

Gold sponsors include: Blue Spark Capital Advisors, BRIDGE, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Lee Bank and Annie Selke.

Silver sponsors include: a.vonschlegell & co, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, Berkshire Bank, Berkshire Community College, Cohen Kinne Valicenti Cook, Dulye & Co, Nancy Fitzpatrick, Generating Autonomy, Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, Mountain One, NAACP Berkshires, onyx Specialty Papers Inc, Toole Insurance and Gwendolyn VanSant.

Bronze sponsors include: Celia Clancy Associates, Gillette Conner, Joe & Tracy Finnegan, Marita Glodt, kristine hazzard, Ellen Kennedy, Interprint, Only In My Dreams and Trustco Bank.

Here is a synopsis of those who donated their time and effort to this year's presentation:

Berkshire Camino, Berkshire Visions, Blue Q, Canyon ranch, Clay & Oak, Karen O'Donnell, Dottie's Coffee Lounge, eduKaytion golf, Holiday Brook Farm, Only in my Dreams events, Otto's Kitchen Comfort, Katherine Shoemaker, Spirited, Things That Work and Wyndhurst of Miraval.

Kudos to everyone who made this year's extravaganza a success by recognizing those who excelled in high fashion within our community

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Business & Professional Women for on-air and on-line