When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.

Erika was a radio personality who is no stranger to the Berkshires as she was working as a part-time announcer for our sister station, LIVE95-9. She also was active in one of our current sister Townsquare stations, FUN 107 based in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Our history connected us when she worked part-time at Q-105 in neighboring New London, Connecticut and I handled news duties for WSUB-AM. There were times her ebullient personality would resonate between us and we enjoyed talking about music and the radio business. It's a joy that she could join us for a LIVE chat this weekend on WSBS.

She will also discuss her involvement with The Medic Now Foundation which is assisting her every day in her quest for an optimistic future. One of the board members from this not for profit organization is former WWLP-TV, 22 News weatherman, Nick Morganelli as you can show your support by making a donation by going here.

A dinner theater presentation will also take place at Springfield's Ellis Lodge on November 4th. Erika will clue us in on this show with all proceeds to benefit the medic Now Foundation. Log on here for more information on this historic venue in The Bay State's Pioneer Valley. It will be a guaranteed good time and you will help out a worthy cause at the same time.

There is also a GO Fund Me page to assist Erika as she is experiencing mounting medical costs. Show your support by contributing whatever you can by accessing this link. You'll also find more details on her Facebook page.

