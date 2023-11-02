A Popular MA Theater Is Scheduled To Reopen

Great Barrington's Triplex Cinema has been idle ever since the theater has been purchased by a non-profit organization during the summer months. The Railroad Street facility will be showing a series of foreign and independent films as they are following in the footsteps of The Movie House on route 44 in neighboring Millerton, New York,

Other movie houses that have proved successful across the border include Chatham's Crandall Theater located on route 66

The Images Cinema on Spring Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts has also seen a massive amount of success as these non-profits are also attracting audiences who are embracing this style of movie viewing.

The Great Barrington Select Board granted the Triplex all of their necessary permits it needs to operate as two of the four screens will start showing unique movies beginning November 17th. They recently received a much-needed grant of $150,000 courtesy of The Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust, a private charitable organization that has been in existence since 2004. This will serve as a boost to get audiences in the building.

The direction on turning the cinema into a not for profit was necessary as they were on "survival mode" as Berkshire residents also contributed to the cause in saving the building from permanent closure. Reports indicate the trend is heading towards an upward direction, therefore a third Triplex theater will open in mid-December just in time for the holidays.

Statistics show the Triplex will continue its community-centered programming as they are making the facility local and involved for all patrons whether they are locals in south county or if they are travelling from another part of the county. Images Cinema has already attracted a loyal following in the north country communities and the neighboring New York theaters have also seen a ton of progress as their audiences have shown support in the direction taken.

BOTTOM LINE: Variety is the spice of life and you have quite a choice of unique films to sample throughout our tri-state region.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.iberkshires.com and www.berkshireeagle.com)

