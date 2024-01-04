Beloved Massachusetts Store Saying Goodbye for Good This Weekend
A Western Massachusetts shop located in Northampton is closing its doors for good after being in business for 43 years. Acme Surplus will be shutting down this weekend. The store's customers loved shopping at the store as it had unique items. Everything from rare toys, cards, fixtures, art supplies, electronic accessories, games, and more are all items that customers cherished buying over the years.
I remember there was an Acme Surplus in the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough decades ago and that location had many items similar to the Northampton location. My parents would have to come and get me to leave because I spent so much time there during our mall visits. This Acme Surplus is similar with the same type of vibe.
You Have a Few Days Remaining to Experience This Beloved Western Massachusetts Shop
If you haven't been to Acme Surplus in Northampton now is the time to check it out. The store is offering 43% off store items and the doors will be permanently closing this Sunday (Jan. 7) at 5 pm. You can get more details on the store's closing in the video below.
Acme Surplus is located at 150 Main St. 19 #19 in Northampton. You can reach the store at (413) 586-1122 or go here.
