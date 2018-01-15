Most pop fans would go crazy seeing Adele live in concert but for the English singer, she stans music legend Celine Dion .

On Friday (Jan. 12), the "Hello" singer took to Twitter to give praise to Dion, after seeing the songstress live in Las Vegas. "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor," Adele tweeted. "Happy new year lady x."

Along with her gushing tweet about Dion, Adele also posted a photo of herself wearing a black hoodie that features the singer's face.

After taking a year off from the stage, Dion made her return with a residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace in 2015. The singer performs almost nightly with a few days off in between weeks.

While Dion is performing just about every night, Adele's touring days may be a thing of the past . After releasing her album 25 in 2015, Adele revealed in 2017 that she may never tour again.

In a handwritten note included in her concert program from June 28, Adele wrote, "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!"

Still, Adele thanked her fans, adding that the experience of connecting with them has made many of the hardships worth the effort. "Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life," she continued.

Check out Adele's latest tweet below.