This Common Item Will Prohibited at a Popular Massachusetts Beach for Summer 2023

After another long New England winter, Massachusetts residents are ramping up for the vacation season and planning their summer getaways.

The majority of U.S. families start to plan their summer vacations in the months of February, March and April and many of those folks are heading to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Not only do Massachusetts residents seek summer fun on Cape Cod, but visitors from all over the world flock the beaches and islands of the eastern penninsula. According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce over 26 million people visit the sandy shores annually. Just domestic tourism spending alone brings in $1.37 billion into the Barnstable County economy. Even folks who are just making a day trip to Cape Cod spend $200 per travel party, per day.

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, visitors to the Massachusetts vacation mecca have plenty of options to sunbath and take in a fun, family beach day. However, one Cape Cod beach has decided to prohibit a popular cooler item from it's shores in summer 2023.

This Cape Cod, Massachusetts Beach Bans Alcohol in Summer 2023

Cahoon Hallow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts has annouced it will be enforcing an alcohol ban this summer. According to information from the the town, the new rules are part of an effort to cut down on "drunken visitors and other problematic issues that have surfaced in recent years."

The Cape Cod National Seashore has agreed to make regulation changes in the Cahoon Hallow Beach area (north and south) for the prohibition of consumption of an alcoholic beverage and the possessions of an open container of an alcoholic beverage

The town says the beach has seen a 20 percent increase in visitors over the past fives years, leading to the decision to prohibit alcohol May 20 through Sept. 10, 2023.

