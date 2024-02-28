Alert, Massachusetts! 4 Major Food Recalls You Should Be Aware Of

What the heck's going on, Massachusetts? Two full months into 2024 and there have already been several major foods recalled for differing reasons whether it's the presence of foreign objects, improper storage, bacteria contamination, etc.

And the sad truth is that quite often numerous recalls are happening at the same time so the average consumer does not catch all of the alerts they should be aware of when they are purchasing food for the household.

In an effort to try and keep everyone informed, healthy, and safe, I figured I would bring you up to date on some of the more recent recalls involving some major food products that you may have in your fridge or pantry.

If you do have any of the following products, DO NOT CONSUME. Either discard them immediately or return them to where you purchased them to inquire about a full refund. The following are just 4 products(there are many more) that have been pulled from the marketplace for different reasons.

1. Fratelli Beretta Ready-To-Eat charcuterie products:

Roxiller Roxiller loading...

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), on February 12, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. announced a recall on several of their ready-to-eat charcuterie products due to the fact they were under-processed.

The fact that these certain products were under-processed could mean they were potentially contaminated with foodborne pathogens, possibly Salmonella. An investigation is still ongoing.

For a full list of the Fratelli Beretta products that are part of this recall, visit the FSIS's website here.

2. Golden Owl Dried Mango:

Image Courtesy FDA/TRUONG GIANG DISTRIBUTOR CORP Image Courtesy FDA/TRUONG GIANG DISTRIBUTOR CORP loading...

Truong Giang Distributor Corp is recalling certain packages of Golden Owl Dried Mango. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain size containers may contain sulfites.

From the FDA's media alert:

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall applies to the 7oz clear plastic containers that feature the UPC code 816710-024461 on the side of the container. For more on that recall, head here.

3. Varieties of Bahn Ba Xa and Bahn Pia products:

Image Courtesy FDA/LQNN, Inc. Image Courtesy FDA/LQNN, Inc. loading...

Again, according to the FDA, on February 23, LQNN, Inc. recalled approximately a dozen Banh Ba Xa products and varieties of Banh Pia pia cakes. These products may contain an undeclared egg allergen.

The products were sold under the brand name Saigon Gourmet and pose a potentially life-threatening risk to people with allergies. For a full list of the recalled products, visit the FDA's website here.

4. Over 50 dairy products distributed from Rizo-López Foods, Inc.:

Image Courtesy FDA/Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Image Courtesy FDA/Rizo-López Foods, Inc. loading...

I did a post on this a few weeks back but it's still in the news because it's such a HUGE recall. According to the FDA, over fifty dairy products, sold at more than 600 Walmart locations across the country, have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Rizo-López Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling 58 of its dairy products due to potential listeria contamination. The recalled products, including cheese, sour cream, and yogurt, were distributed nationwide to numerous supermarkets, grocery stores, and deli counters.

Plus, products were also sold at Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the country. There are several recalled products and they are under many different brand names. To see all the products, PR Newswire has graciously compiled a full list here.

I'm sure that I'll have more food recall updates soon but in the meantime everyone, be safe!

