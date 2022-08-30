If you're like me, Berkshire County residents, then you know how much pleasure can be derived from just kicking back on the front porch on a beautiful day. Am I right? Well, guess what? Now you can kick back on the Front Porch at the Big E!

The word is out, folks! The Front Porch will be making its debut at New England's Great State Fair, the Big E. Check this out. The Front Porch is a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area located between the Court of Honor Stage and the Better Living Center. Basically, right inside Gate 5.

Not only will it be the perfect place to take a load off, chill out, and catch your breath, but the Front Porch will also feature cool things such as places to shop, some new food tastings from area businesses, and even some sort of entertainment. So forget the previous sentence. You may not be able to catch your breath for long.

My soulmate Tonya and I will especially love it because we're not talking about ordinary everyday chairs to plop our fannies in, we're talking Adirondack chairs here. That's a major plus as far as we're concerned.

As far as I can see, the Front Porch will be a win-win. A place to relax, grab a bite, enjoy some entertainment, Adirondack chairs...I'll be looking forward to it. And speaking of food, have you heard tell about something new this year called the Spicy Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger? I have got to get my hands on one of those! Oh, and the chicken pot pie in a bread bowl...

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Big E's website here.

