Massachusetts is Home to America’s First Public Beach

Believe it or not, summer will be here before you know it, and now is the time when people are lining up their vacation plans. Whether you live in Massachusetts and are visiting another area or Massachusetts is your destination for a summer vacation this year, there's a good chance that spending time on the beach will be on your list of vacation attractions.

Spending time on the beaches of Cape Cod is a popular choice with many Massachusetts tourists. Perhaps you want to check out the most popular beach in the state, Crane Beach in Ipswich. Just maybe you would like to visit a historic beach in Massachusetts which happens to be the first public beach in America.

The First Public Beach in America is Located in Massachusetts

That's right the first public beach in America is located in Massachusetts and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. That beach is Revere Beach located in the City of Revere.

Here's a description of the beach per the City of Revere's website.

Located five miles North of Boston, the Revere Beach Reservation was the first public beach in the United States. The reservation, under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, includes three miles of coastline lined with a variety of commercial and residential space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Not only is Revere Beach the oldest public beach in America it's still open to visitors today. For hours, amenities, things to do on Revere Beach, and more, check out mass.gov as the site has everything you need to know when visiting Revere Beach.

