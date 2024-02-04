America’s Least Favorite Grocery Store Has 48 Locations in Massachusetts

Here in Massachusetts, grocery shopping is something that most of us have to do and with the way prices are these days, we're trying to get the best value for our money. An interesting finding from a recent NewsBreak article is that a new annual survey found our satisfaction with our local grocery stores is now at the highest it’s been in six years, thanks in part to “better sales and promotions.”

Unless I'm just running in to buy a handful of items, I select the pickup option. Some grocers will charge for this service and others offer it for free. Mainly due to price, one retailer that I consistently purchase food items from is Walmart and the good news is the retailer's pickup service is free. It beats going inside the store and trying to fight the crowds.

It's Not All Roses for Walmart

According to the same Newsbreak article the American Customer Satisfaction Index found that shoppers across America named Walmart their least favorite retailer to purchase grocery items. The article stated the following:

Walmart finds itself at the bottom of the ACSI list, for an astonishing nineteenth year in a row. But it’s not all bad news – Walmart has shown some improvement, as its rating is up four points from last year, for its strongest showing since 2020. But Walmart was dead last back then, too. With every other retailer rising in the rankings, even an improved Walmart apparently isn’t good enough.

Walmart scored a 74 while America's favorite grocers which was a three-way tie between Costco, H-E-B, and Publix scored an 85.

Massachusetts Contains 48 Walmart Locations.

Walmart does have some decent prices and if you select the pickup option you may find shopping at Walmart a better experience than you expected but of course, it's all a matter of personal experience and preference. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts. 27 of those are supercenters. The other 21 are regular discount stores. Below is the list of Massachusetts Walmart locations along with which ones are supercenters.

Pittsfield

North Adams (SC)

Chicopee (SC)

Westfield (SC)

Northampton

Springfield (SC)

Hadley

Ware (SC)

Worcester (SC)

Leicester (SC)

North Oxford (SC)

Gardner (SC)

Northborough (SC)

West Boylston

Leominster (SC)

Orange (SC)

Sturbridge

Hudson (SC)

Whitinsville (SC)

Lunenburg

Tewskbury (SC)

Framingham

Saugus (SC)

Bellingham

North Attleborough (SC)

Walpole (SC)

Raynham (2 locations, both Supercenters)

Quincy (SC)

Methuen

Avon (SC)

Fall River (SC)

Danvers

Seekonk

North Dartmouth (SC)

Lynn

Plymouth (SC)

Halifax (SC)

Salem

Weymouth

Wareham (SC)

Chelmsford

North Reading

Brockton

Abington

Fairhaven

Teaticket

