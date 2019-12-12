An Illuminating Evening Awaits You In Neighboring Columbia County

This year's magical Holiday Light Parade will take place this Saturday evening in the hamlet of Copake, New York. If you have never seen this wonderful event, it is a perfect vehicle to get everyone in the Christmas spirit as youngsters and adults will marvel at a mile long procession featuring illuminated tractors, firetrucks, floats and even horses.

The yearly event is organized by The Town Of Copake's Parks and Recreation Commission as the procession will assemble at 5 pm at the Copake Fire House on Center Hill Road, which has been deemed as the parade's starting point.

The mile-long spectacle commences at 5:30 pm as the bright, colorful floats will caravan all across the hamlet before ending up at Copake Memorial Park. All local organizations are invited to participate by entering a float in this year's festivities by filling out the parade form which is available until Friday afternoon at any town government offices.

Parade officials also guarantee the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus and his elves as they will join the parade and make an appearance at the town's Park Building where gifts will be handed out to all the good girls and boys and refreshments will also be available.

Don't miss out on the most "magical" night of the year in the village of Copake as this family fun get-together has become a yearly tradition across the border.

In case of inclement weather, we will keep you posted on any changes or revisions that could take place in the immediate future.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Town Of Copake for on-air and on-line usage.