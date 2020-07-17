An Up And Coming Talent Will Chat This Weekend On WSBS

Our mission on WSBS is to spotlight home grown and local musicians as they are slowly but surely taking center stage after their entertainment itinerary has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will introduce you to a gentleman based out of Nashville, Tennessee who is currently working on new material and hopefully he will make a stop in our tri-state region in the immediate future.

Brandon Harris was born in Music City USA, just one day after the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy in 1986 as he is a product of musicians who collaborated with some top-named talent. His mother was a back-up vocalist with Amy Grant (Mrs. Vince Gill) and his father played bass with Michael W Smith, best known for his 1991 hit "A Place In This World". He also teamed up with his older brother as they created entertainment projects which included the theme from a game show "Lingo", MTV's "Busted" and a pair of movie scores that were featured at the annual Sundance Film Festival.

Brandon started out performing with various musical groups that included Mike's Pawn Shop as his fondest memory with them was performing at Lollapalooza in 2009. He was also a member of South By Southwest and Crawfish Boils as they were opening acts for notable performers including Snoop Dogg, Ke$ha, Offspring and Flyleaf.

Brandon spent time in my ol' hometown of New York City as he also showed acting savvy appearing in various improv shows and had back-up roles on NBC's "Saturday Night LIVE" alongside Adam Sandberg and Ben Stiller. Tina Fey was impressed by his performances and was cast to co-star as her assistant in the movie "Admissions". Very impressive, if you ask me.

Other venues where he showcased his talent included The Rockland Music Hall in Upstate New York, Arlen's Grocery Store, Pete's Candy Store and Ludwig's on Manhattan's lower East Side. These days, Brandon resides in Nashville as he has released a CD entitled "Handful Of Dreams" back in April and a new single is scheduled for release this fall. You can sample his work on such platforms as You Tube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Feel free to connect with him via social media on his Facebook page and Linked-In.

Brandon will chat with Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 10:05.

(Excerpts of this article courtesy of a bio provided by Brandon Harris. Photo image courtesy of Linked-In)