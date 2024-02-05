WOW! Western Massachusetts Native Is A Grammy Winner!
Massachusetts has produced a wealth of amazing talent, as many of you know. Artist Norman Rockwell. Athletes Patrick Ewing, Doug Flutie, and John Cena. Authors Emily Dickinson, Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Dr. Seuss.
Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Calvin Coolidge, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush. Actors and actresses? Forget it. That's a long list. But I betcha didn't know this, Berkshire County friends and neighbors.
A native of Western Massachusetts was up for an award Sunday night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards! This was the first time she was ever nominated--and she WON!
Who exactly is this Grammy winner? Her name is Carla Patullo. She's a Springfield, Massachusetts native and she has already had quite an amazing career in the entertainment industry.
Carla is a multi-instrumentalist and composer and according to her website the type of music she's best known for is described as:
...music that blends lush acoustics with layered vocals and experimental electronics.
Sounds dreamy, doesn't it? Carla has composed scores for numerous films including the Disney + film Maxine, Everybody Dies Sometimes, and My Name Is Maria De Jesus, among others.
For the 66th Annual Academy Awards, Carla was nominated in the category Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her album "So She Howls". And as I mentioned earlier this is her FIRST Grammy nomination. Hopefully, the fact that Carla won the Grammy award means it won't be her last Grammy nomination!
I'm going to have to check out Carla's "So She Howls" album. Again, according to her website, the album:
...follows a near-death experience, from which she emerged with a new sense of adventure and gratitude.
Congratulations, Carla. And here's to a long career with many future successes!
