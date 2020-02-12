And Another Winter Weather Advisory

From The National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along with ice accumulations of a light glaze is in effect from 7pm Wednesday (Feb. 12) through 10am Thursday (Feb. 13)

The advisory affects Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties in Connecticut. In New York, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. In Massachusetts, Southern Berkshire County.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.