Another Winter Weather Advisory

From the National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow of additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with storm total amounts of 2 to 4 inches is in effect until 12:00pm Noon today (2/10/2020)

The advisory affects southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

The higher snow totals are expected over the mountains, where snow rates could reach a half an inch an hour in the mid to late morning. Slow down and use caution while traveling.