April Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including total snow and sleet accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected in Berkshire County, mainly above 1500 feet is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday, Apr. 5 through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 6.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.